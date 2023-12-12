In Overnight Vandalism Spree, ‘Mainly Pickup Trucks’ Targeted, Police Say

An overnight mischief spree in Springtown in which someone damaged parked vehicles involved “mainly pickup trucks,” Springfield Township Police said in a Crimewatch update Tuesday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

An overnight mischief spree in Springtown in which someone damaged parked vehicles involved “mainly pickup trucks,” Springfield Township Police said in a Crimewatch update Tuesday.

According to police, the “multiple incidents of criminal mischief” occurred during the overnight hours of Dec. 7-Dec. 8 on Spring Hill Road, between Mountain Avenue and Greenwood Drive.

Police asked that anyone who may have heard or observed suspicious activity in the area during that time period contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 215-328-8523.