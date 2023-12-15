Beatrice Alice (Werkheiser) Nemetz, 87, Formerly of Williams Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Beatrice Alice (Werkheiser) Nemetz (1936 – 2023)

Beatrice Alice (Werkheiser) Nemetz, 87, formerly of Williams Township, died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of Geza F. Nemetz. Bea was born in Lower Saucon Township on Oct. 8, 1936 to the late Robert U. Sr. and Beatrice (Koch) Werkheiser. She was a 1954 graduate of Liberty High School and a 1956 graduate of Haff Hospital, Northampton. Beatrice was a nurse at the former Allentown General Hospital and St. Luke’s, Bethlehem, until 1964. She was a faithful, active and lifelong member of the former Christ Lutheran Church of Lower Saucon, where she sang on its choir, was a former council member and was head of the hospitality committee, as well as a quilter, a member of Evangelism/Social Ministry committee and a lector. She was a member of the Cookie Cutter Collectors Club (and often traveled for annual conventions), collecting thousands of them. Bea was renowned for her baking skills, creating treats shared by many. She was dedicated to the life of her adopted sons as a stay-at-home mom.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 67 years; she is survived by a son: Michael J. and his wife Stacy of Bethlehem; siblings: Ruth Posch of Hellertown, Sterling of Palmyra, Elizabeth Zellner of Hellertown; grandchildren: Alec Nemetz, Chad and Jordan Meyer, Owen, Hayden, Cooper and Canon Nemetz; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son: William J.; siblings: James, Robert Jr. and John.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Beatrice’s visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa.. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.