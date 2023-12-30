Gerald J. ‘Jerry’ Savitske, 83, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gerald J. “Jerry” Savitske, 83, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Gerald J. “Jerry” Savitske, 83, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Carolyn A. (Ortwein) Savitske. Gerald was born in Quakertown on July 21, 1940 to the late John and Florence A. (Fritchman) Savitske. Jerry served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy. He was a Realtor/Broker for RE/MAX, Whitehall, retiring after 30 years in this field. Jerry enjoyed spending time with family, vacationing with dear friends, gardening, landscaping and bird watching.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 54 years, Jerry is survived by his children: Jennifer K. Sarnitsky of Center Valley, Adam J. Savitske (Cortney Bruno) of Philadelphia; brother: John J. (Catherine) Savitske of Hellertown; grandchildren: Benjamin and Ella Sarnitsky. He was predeceased by a sister: Jean M. Csencsits.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m., with military honors. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with Jerry’s family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in his name to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.