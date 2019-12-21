Jean M. Csencsits, 74, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jean M. Csencsits, 74, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Edward J. Csencsits. She was born in Fountain Hill on Feb. 3, 1945 to the late John and Florence A. (Fritchman) Savitske. Jean was vice president of Csencsits Auto Service, Hellertown, until retiring. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 55 years; children: Kimberly J. (Patrick J.) Luybli of Coopersburg, Chris E. (KerryAnn) Csencsits; brothers: Gerald J. (Carolyn) Savitske, John J. (Catherine) Savitske, all of Hellertown; four grandchildren: Megan, Ryan, Dane, Ty.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Love Your Brain, P.O. Box 247, Norwich, VT 05055 and/or Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.