Roberta J. ‘Bert/Bertie’ Kohler, 76, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Roberta J. “Bert/Bertie” Kohler, 76, of Bethlehem, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was born in Allentown on Dec. 2, 1943 to the late Earl Sr. and Helen (Leibensberger) Rehm. Bert was a bartender/waitress at Stahley’s, Allentown, and Reliance Fire Company, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Children: Joseph S. Jr. of Coplay, Rebecca R. (Edward) Fink of Allentown, Janet M. Beahn, David M. (Pauline) of Sebring, Fla.; niece: Angel (Sonny) Avery-Wright, with whom she resided. She was predeceased by a daughter: Joyce M. Weed; siblings: Joyce L. (Charles) Nearhouse, Earl S. Rehm Jr., Robert R. Rehm.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 7 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.