Nockamixon Township Celebrates Successful Spring Cleanup

Nockamixon Township officials recently thanked the volunteers who participated in the township’s litter cleanup event on April 20.

“Your hard work filled a 15 yard dumpster,” they said in the township’s Summer 2024 newsletter, which is now available online.

The newsletter noted that Nockamixon Township has supplies available for anyone who would like to clean up their neighborhood throughout the year as well.

Residents were also reminded to check the Bucks County Household Hazardous Waste and Recycling schedule for information about the safe disposal of hazardous waste. More information is also available at NockamixonTownship.org.

