Construction to Start on River Road Bridge Replacement

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin a $965,000 bridge replacement project on Monday, June 17, to repair damage to the Rt. 32 (River Road) bridge in Plumstead Township, Bucks County, caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in 2021, according to a press release from the agency.

The project will affect River Road traffic through early September, while the bridge is closed between Old Ferry and Fleecy Dale roads. According to PennDOT, the span carries about 2,200 motorists per day. Detours around the closure will utilize Point Pleasant Pike, Rt. 413 (Durham Road), Mechanicsville Road and Greenhill Road.

The current 1923 bridge will be replaced with a 22-foot-wide reinforced concrete box culvert, officials said. During the closure, utility relocation, debris removal and roadway embankment repairs will also take place.

Loftus Construction Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor for the project, which PennDOT said is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Work on it will take place as weather permits.

