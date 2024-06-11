Summer Harvest Food Drive Aims to Fill Local Pantries

The Lehigh Valley Minsi Trails Council of Scouting America, which successfully piloted a smaller local food drive last year, is leading the initiative.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A summer food drive planned in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and Warren County, N.J., to help local food pantries remain well-stocked. The Lehigh Valley-based Boy Scouts of America Minsi Trails Council, which successfully piloted a smaller local food drive last year, is leading the initiative.

Organizers said the food drive is needed because food bank inventories often run low during the summer months, when people are away on vacation. The Summer Harvest Food Drive runs from June 15 to Aug. 1.

Individuals and organizations can help with the food drive in a variety of ways, such as by serving as drop-off locations for donations; dropping off provided collection containers, and/or picking up, sorting and distributing donations; receiving and distributing the donated items, in the case of local food pantries; and more.

The area in which the drive is being held includes all or parts of Carbon, lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton and Warren counties.

To learn more about the food drive and how to help, visit MinsiTrails.org/summerharvest.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.