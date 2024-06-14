1 in 10 Pennsylvanians Has Unclaimed Property

According to statistics, one in 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed property, and the average value of a claim is approximately $1,600.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

State officials say you could have unclaimed property being held by the Commonwealth and not even know it.

In an email newsletter to her constituents Friday, state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) shared a reminder about unclaimed property, examples of which include uncashed checks, stock dividends, unpaid wages or commissions, life insurance policies, money orders and the contents of safety deposit boxes.

“After three years of inactivity, banks and other entities are required to turn over unclaimed property to (the Pennsylvania) Treasury,” McNeill’s email said.

Anyone can search online to see if they have unclaimed property being held by the state’s treasury department by visiting PaTreasury.gov.

McNeill said her office staff are also available to assist anyone who wishes to search the database.

According to statistics she shared, one in 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed property, and the average value of a claim is approximately $1,600.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.