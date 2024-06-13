Funding Secured to Help Revitalize Lehigh Valley Dairy Site

State Sen. Nick Miller (D-14) and state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) Thursday announced that the Redevelopment Authority of Lehigh County will receive the funding to begin the process of redeveloping the site along Macarthur Road, just north of Allentown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The long-vacant Lehigh Valley Dairy site in Whitehall Township is one step closer to having new life breathed into it thanks to a $120,000 state grant officials say will help fund the start of a revitalization project.

State Sen. Nick Miller (D-14) and state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) Thursday announced that the Redevelopment Authority of Lehigh County will receive the funding to begin the process of redeveloping the site along Macarthur Road, just north of Allentown.

McNeill and Miller said the funding will help with the first phase of the project, which includes the completion of environmental and engineering studies to determine if there are any contamination issues at the site.

“We want to keep the momentum going as demolition is already 50 percent completed,” Miller said. “We know projects like these are extremely challenging and we want to continue to see what this site could be for the Lehigh Valley.”

“Many members of our community have fond memories of Lehigh Valley Dairy,” he added. “Unfortunately, it has fallen into such a big state of disarray that completely salvaging it would be impossible.”

The property is owned by the Elias family, which has been privately funding the demolition of the dairy.

“I know the Elias family, who purchased the property, is preserving what they can from the building,” Miller noted. “We are working with the developer and the Redevelopment Authority to move this project along as quickly and safely as possible so we can bring the land back to productive use.”

“I am thrilled that the senator and I were able to secure state funding for this project,” said McNeill. “This site has so much potential for both Whitehall Township and the city of Allentown and is sure to bring a number of quality jobs to the local communities. I look forward to seeing the progress on this project and continuing to support the township.”​

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.