Girl Scouts Awarded $251K Grant for Salisbury Twp. Camp

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania has received $251,000 in grant money to make improvements to their Camp Mountain House in Salisbury Township, state Sen. Nick Miller (D-14) and state Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) announced this week.

The funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a news release said.

As the location of a historic day camp serving 30 to 40 campers each week, Camp Mountain House offers Lehigh Valley girls a unique experience in a safe haven where they can disconnect from technology, enjoy the great outdoors and try out new activities.

Miller said some of the activities Girl Scouts get to experience at Camp Mountain House include archery, hiking, cooking and artistic endeavors.

“I was very happy to support the Girl Scouts in their quest to secure state funding for improvements to Camp Mountain House,” said Mackenzie. “The beautiful and idyllic camp has been a blessing to many girls for over 85 years. I know that the modern improvements will help to enrich the camping experience for many scouts in the years to come.”

“I hope Girl Scouts are able to develop more confidence, learn a new skill and make forever memories at the house,” added Miller.

Kim E. Fraites-Dow, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, also expressed her gratitude for the state legislature and the American Rescue Plan Act funding local legislators helped secure.

“This generous funding will contribute to our ability to serve girls in the Lehigh Valley at Camp Mountain House and provide them a great opportunity to disconnect from technology and enjoy the great outdoors,” she said.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania currently has six camps throughout the region which serve approximately 4,000 girls each summer, the release said.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.