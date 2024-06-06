ArtsQuest to Host ‘Cold Brew Hullabaloo’

The caffeine-infused event will be held Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. and feature local coffee shops and roasteries selling their blends, along with live music, retail vendors and free coffee-themed activities.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

If you love cold brew coffee, hold onto your beans. ArtsQuest has announced that its first-ever Cold Brew Hullabaloo will be held Sunday, Sept. 15 at Musikfest Cafe in Bethlehem, Lehigh Valley.

The caffeine-infused event will run from noon to 3 p.m. and feature local coffee shops and roasteries selling their blends, along with live music, retail vendors and free coffee-themed activities. There will be a VIP Early Access Hour for ticket holders from 11 a.m. to noon.

“I love cold brew and I know I’m not alone,” said ArtsQuest Programming Coordinator Alexis Kuczek. “It’s been exciting to build this event with our vendors and sponsors and I can’t wait to debut it at the ArtsQuest Center.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Cold Brew Hullabaloo, with ArtsQuest member and non-member pricing as well as other information about it available online.

For local businesses interested in becoming vendors at the event, applications are still being considered by ArtsQuest.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.