Lehigh Co. Symposium to Tackle Elder Abuse

Planned in conjunction with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the June 25 symposium will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and will include a panel of guest speakers, testimonies shared by elder abuse survivors, exhibitors, educational bingo with prizes and more.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A symposium on elder abuse prevention, “Safeguarding Seniors,” will be held Tuesday, June 25 at DeSales University in Center Valley. Sponsored by Lehigh County, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office, AARP Pennsylvania, Temple University and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities in conjunction with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the symposium will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and will include a panel of guest speakers, testimonies shared by elder abuse survivors, exhibitors, educational bingo with prizes and more.

The event’s keynote speaker will be Paul Greenwood, LLB, JD, a retired San Diego Deputy District Attorney who has spent more than 20 years prosecuting elder abuse. According to an event flyer, Greenwood will share “practical tips on how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of exploitation and elder abuse.

Local seniors and their loved ones are encouraged to attend the symposium, which is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required and may be completed online or by calling 610-782-3096.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.