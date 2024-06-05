Bucks County to Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection

A household hazardous waste collection event for residents will be held Saturday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at Central Bucks South High School, 1100 Folly Road, Warrington, Pa.

A household hazardous waste collection event for residents will be held Saturday, June 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, at Central Bucks South High School, 1100 Folly Road, Warrington, Pa.

A list of items that will be accepted for recycling may be found on the Bucks County website, where an event flyer has been published. Items such as pesticides, gasoline, motor oil, kerosene, paint thinner, solvents, drain cleaner, antifreeze, automotive and other batteries, weed killers, fluorescent light bulbs and pool chemicals will be accepted at the event, which is not open to businesses or institutions. Products that will not be accepted include freon, propane tanks that are two pounds or bigger, smoke detectors, tires, asbestos and gas cylinders.

Registration is not required for the event, which is one of five the county is sponsoring this year.

