Bucks Co. Health Dept.’s Mosquito Spraying Protocols Outlined

Mosquito treatment by the Bucks County Department of Health includes the removal of mosquito habitat and treatment of standing water for larvae.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Bucks County Department of Health will be providing mosquito control information in the coming weeks should a treatment be needed in Tinicum Township, township officials said Wednesday.

Mosquito treatment includes the removal of mosquito habitat and treatment of standing water for larvae.

The county health department will coordinate with the township at least 48 hours in advance if spraying is needed. All spraying for mosquito control is conducted after sunset.

Mosquito bites can be prevented by using insect repellent when necessary, closing windows or using screens at night and reducing areas of standing water in and around homes.

Mosquitoes are a common transmitter of the West Nile Virus, and the township also shared information about Bucks County’s West Nile Disease Control Program.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.