Hellertown Pool Opening for 2024 Season

Hellertown area residents are looking forward to another summer of lounging around and swimming in the borough’s 85-year-old swimming pool, which opens for the 2024 season this Saturday, June 8.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Hellertown area residents are looking forward to another summer of lounging around and swimming in the borough’s 85-year-old swimming pool, which opens for the 2024 season this Saturday, June 8.

The pool is located next to Dimmick Park at 575 Durham Street and–weather permitting–is generally open daily from noon to 7 p.m. The last day of operation this year will be Saturday, Aug. 17.

Pool rules and regulations are outlined on the borough’s website, which also lists information about season passes and daily admission rates. The season pass application may be found here.

Each summer the pool hosts several Dip-N-Dance events featuring a DJ playing music during regular pool hours. The following are the Dip-N-Dance dates and times for the 2024 swim season:

Thursday, June 27, 2024 – 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 11, 2024 – 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 25 2024 – 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 – 5 to 7 p.m.

The pool is equipped with a slide and a splash pad for younger children. There is also a snack stand and pavilion on the premises.