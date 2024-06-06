Bethlehem Blueberry Festival to Celebrate 37 Sweet Years

The annual event is hosted by Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites (HBMS) and is a chance for visitors to enjoy fresh blueberries, live music, food and various summertime activities on the grounds of a preserved farm.

The Blueberry Festival & Market To Go will return to Burnside Historic Farm at 1461 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem, on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14. The annual event is hosted by Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites (HBMS) and is a chance for visitors to enjoy fresh blueberries, live music, food and various summertime activities on the grounds of the preserved farmstead.

“We are thrilled to host the Blueberry Fest for its 37th year,” said Lindsey Jancay, HBMS’s interim vice president and managing director. “This event has been a great way to promote local vendors, showcase the Burnside Historic Farm, and enjoy some fresh blueberries!”

It was announced that this year’s festival vendors will include Whisker Biscuits, Keystone Farms Cheese, Rebel Hive Meadery, Soaps on Linden and K’Town Pub. In addition to a plethora of blueberry-flavored desserts and other foods, visitors will also enjoy pony rides, hands-on kids activities, Colonial cooking demonstrations, gardening showcases and more.

The Blueberry Festival & Market To Go is expected to draw about 4,000 people to Burnside Historic Farm over two days, HBMS officials said.

A tentative entertainment schedule is available online and additional information for visitors will be announced in the coming weeks, a news release about the event said. Interested businesses can also apply to be vendors on the Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites event page.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.