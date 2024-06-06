Truck Driver Killed in Williams Twp. Crash

A 25-year-old Philadelphia man was killed Thursday morning when the truck he was driving left the road, struck an embankment and overturned in Williams Township, Northampton County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said Rashon C. Cooke was operating the 2018 Hino 268 truck when it crashed at the intersection of Berger and Diehl roads around 9:15 a.m.

According to police, no other vehicles were involved in the accident, which they said occurred “for unknown reasons.”

Police said Cooke–who was wearing a seat belt–suffered multiple traumatic injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Northampton County Coroner’s office.

Williams Township Fire Company and Easton Emergeny Squad also responded to the scene of the accident.

State police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.