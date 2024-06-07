Sigal Museum to Host Halo-Halo Party

The Sigal Museum in Easton will host a Halo-Halo Party on Sunday, June 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. in celebration of Philippines Independence Day.

The Sigal Museum in Easton will host a Halo-Halo Party on Sunday, June 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. in celebration of Philippines Independence Day. The event will feature live music, a fashion show and samples of the famed Filipino dessert known as halo-halo.

Halo-halo is made of shaved ice covered with coconut milk and sweetened with bananas, jellies and other fruits. It is a beloved dessert in the Philippines, where it has been enjoyed for generations.

The Halo-Halo Party is part of a series of events being hosted by the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society to highlight their permanent exhibit, “Destination: Northampton County.” The exhibit features photographs, family heirlooms and stories from county residents highlighting the history of Northampton County from the mid-20th century to today.

“It is such a joy to host this event,” said Sarah White, NCHGS Community Engagement Coordinator. “These celebrations are a living example of the vibrance and diversity of our communities, and remind us that the past, present and future are shaped by our relationships with one another.”

Admission to the Halo-Halo Party is free. For more information about the event, visit the Sigal Museum website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.