State House Candidates to Discuss Education at Forum

The League of Women Voters of Bucks County and the NAACP Bucks County have joined with Bucks County Community College to host a nonpartisan forum on education for the 20 candidates currently running for 10 state House seats in the county.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The League of Women Voters of Bucks County and the NAACP Bucks County have joined with Bucks County Community College to host a nonpartisan forum on education for the 20 candidates currently running for 10 state House seats in the county.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Zlock Performing Arts Center at BCCC’s Newtown Campus.

All candidates running in the 10 state House districts in Bucks County have been invited to participate in the forum, the college said in a news release. Focused on the topic of education in Pennsylvania, the forum will be moderated by longtime social science faculty member Bill Pezza, who will pose questions solicited from members of the public in the weeks leading up it.

The “Candidates Forum: Education in Pennsylvania” will be open to the public and livestreamed on the BCCC’s YouTube channel.

“This is an exciting and extraordinary opportunity to hear Pennsylvania State Representative candidates discuss their views about education,” said NAACP Bucks County Branch President Karen Downer. “Our members as well as the public in general always want to know more about who their candidates are and what their thoughts are on issues that are important to them and their families, and education is a critical topic in the Bucks County community.”

Voters who wish to hear directly from the candidates are encouraged to contact those who are running in their district and urge them to take part.

The following candidates are running for state House seats in Bucks County in the 2024 election:

18th: Kathleen C. Tomlinson* (R), Anand Patel (D)

29th: Tim Brennan* (D), Steve Mekanik (R)

31st: Perry Warren* (D), Bernie Sauer (R)

140th: Jim Prokopiak* (D), Candace Cabanas (R)|

141st: Tina Davis* (D), Noah Boyd (R)

142nd: Joe Hogan* (R), Anna Payne (D)

143rd: Shelby Labs* (R), Eleanor Breslin (D)

144th: Brian Munroe* (D), Daniel J. McPhillips (R)

145th: Craig Staats* (R), Vera Cole (D)

178th: Kristin Marcell* (R); Emma Rosenthal (D)

*denotes incumbent

District Boundaries Include:

18th: Bensalem Township and Hulmeville Borough

29th: Buckingham, Doylestown and Solebury townships; Chalfont, Doylestown, New Britain and New Hope boroughs

31st: Lower Makefield, Newtown, and Upper Makefield townships; Newtown and Yardley boroughs

140th: Falls and Middletown (part) townships; Morrisville and Tullytown boroughs

141st: Bristol Township and Bristol Borough

142nd: Lower Southampton, Middletown (part) and Northampton (part) townships; Langhorne, Langhorne Manor and Penndel boroughs

143rd: Bedminster, Hilltown, New Britain (part), Plumstead and Tinicum townships; Dublin, Perkasie, Sellersville and Silverdale boroughs

144th: New Britain (part), Warminster and Warrington townships; Ivyland Borough

145th: Bridgeton, Durham, East Rockhill, Haycock, Milford, Nockamixon, Richland, Springfield and West Rockhill townships; Quakertown, Richlandtown, Riegelsville, Telford (Bucks County portion) and Trumbauersville boroughs

178th: Northampton (part), Upper Southampton, Warwick and Wrightstown townships

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.