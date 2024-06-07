Attend a Virtual Town Hall about Bureau of Forestry’s Strategic Plan

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry will host a virtual town hall on Wednesday, June 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. to gather public feedback on a draft strategic plan for the future of Pennsylvania’s forests called “Forests for All: A Plan for Pennsylvania’s Forests and People.”

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry will host a virtual town hall on Wednesday, June 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. to gather public feedback on a draft strategic plan for the future of Pennsylvania’s forests called “Forests for All: A Plan for Pennsylvania’s Forests and People.” The meeting will be a way for residents of the Commonwealth to share thoughts and concerns about the woodlands’ future.

The plan–which is still undergoing review–outlines a vision for strengthening forest health via ecosystem management and growing stronger partnerships with communities. It includes five goals in support of this vision.

“DCNR is committed to its mission of stewarding the Commonwealth’s natural resources for future generations and we want to engage the public before finalizing this plan to maintain the Commonwealth’s forests and native wild plants,” State Forester Seth Cassell said in a news. “We are hopeful that the public uses this opportunity to learn more about the future of Pennsylvania’s forests and to provide feedback to the department on this important plan.”

Registration is required for the event.

