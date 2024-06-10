John ‘Jack’ Schrader, 99, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

John ‘Jack’ Schrader (1925 – 2024)

John “Jack” Schrader, 99, of Allentown, died Friday, June 7, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Jean Louise Achey Schrader, who died on March 24, 2023. Born in Shrewsburg Township on May 9, 1925, John was the son of the late Jonas and Mary (Eisley) Schrader. John served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Pharmacist 3rd Class. He was a sales representative for Grainger and was the operator/owner of Edjol Pharmaceuticals, Allentown, for 25 years. John coached at Parkland and Saucon Valley School districts in coaching, tennis, swimming, volleyball and track for 20 years.

SURVIVORS

John is survived by his loving daughters: Debbie (Roger) Frohnheiser of Palmerton, Pamela (John) Freund of Bethlehem; four grandchildren: Tracy Felchock and Tara Frantz, Jessica Wolff and Jacquelyn Brown; six great-grandchildren: Taylor Freda, Paige, Allyssa and Sydney Frantz, Elizabeth Wolff, Patrick Brown; great-great-granddaughter: Lucy.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to John’s visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Bethlehem American Legion Post 379, Bethlehem. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to Breakthrough T1D, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 and/or Breakthrought1d.org.