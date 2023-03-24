Jean Louise Achey Schrader, 95, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jean Louise Achey Schrader, 95, of Allentown, died Friday, March 24, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Jean Louise Achey Schrader (1927 – 2023)

Jean Louise Achey Schrader, 95, of Allentown, died Friday, March 24, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of John Schrader. Jean was born in Hellertown on Sept. 1, 1927 to the late Howard A. and Nina D. (Diehl) Achey. She was a 1945 graduate of Hellertown High School and a 1947 graduate of Moravian College.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 75 years; children: Debbie (Roger) Frohnheiser of Palmerton, Pamela (John) Freund of Bethlehem; four grandchildren: Tracy Felchock and Tara Frantz, Jessica Wolff and Jacquelyn Brown; six great-grandchildren: Taylor Williams and Paige, Allyssa and Sydney Frantz, Elizabeth Wolff, Patrick Brown.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy may be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Fl., New York, NY 10004; or by calling 800-533-CURE (2873); or online at JDRF.org (go to DONATE).