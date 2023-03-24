Fountain Hill Borough Manager Charged With Soliciting Minor for Sex

The employment status of Fountain Hill’s borough manager is likely to face scrutiny after he was charged by Lehigh County detectives with soliciting a 17-year-old girl for sex Friday.

A news release from the office of Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said borough manager Eric C. Gratz, 41, was charged with Solicitation to Commit Prostitution–a third-degree misdemeanor–following an investigation by county detectives that began in February.

The release said the investigation by the office’s Special Victims Unit began after the Fountain Hill mayor’s office received a “complaint…in reference to Gratz,” who has been employed as borough manager since September 2021. Prior to his employment with the borough, Gratz was the EMS Chief of Operations for the City of Allentown for approximately five years. When he was hired in 2021, Gratz’s salary was set at $85,000 a year.

The DA’s office said its investigation revealed that the alleged victim was volunteering as a Fountain Hill Fire Department junior firefighter when “Gratz initiated conversations with her at the fire company and exchanged cell phone numbers for work purposes” with her in December 2022.

The investigation further “determined Gratz texted the victim, offering to provide her money in exchange for sexual acts,” the release said.

“Gratz used a cell phone provided by the Borough of Fountain Hill to text the victim on numerous occasions,” authorities said.

The news release indicated that the investigation conducted by detectives did not reveal that any sexual contact between Gratz and the alleged victim had occurred.

Gratz, of Alburtis, was released on $5,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment Friday morning before Lehigh County District Judge Michael Pochron.

According to the docket filed in district court, a preliminary hearing for Gratz is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. in District Court 31-3-02 in Upper Macungie Township.

The docket indicated that Gratz is being represented by the Lehigh County Public Defender’s office, with counsel yet to be assigned as of Friday.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office and Lehigh County court records.