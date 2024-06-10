Northampton Co. Festival Accepting Vendor Applications

This year’s festival will feature live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, craft and retail vendors, and a special 2:45 p.m. award ceremony recognizing county workers, public safety employees, veterans, outstanding young people and others.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Mark your calendars! The Northampton County Festival is returning to Louise Moore Park in Bethlehem Township on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s festival will feature live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, craft and retail vendors, and a special 2:45 p.m. award ceremony recognizing county workers, public safety employees, veterans, outstanding young people and others.

The annual Northampton County Festival is a free event for residents and others to attend. Businesses and organizations who wish to participate in it by setting up a booth are required to pay a fee. The cost is $150 for food vendors and $25 for craft and retail vendors. Northampton County nonprofits may participate for free by providing a $25 refundable deposit to event organizers.

Vendor applications are available online. Anyone interested in being a vendor should send a completed application to 527 E. Laurel St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, along with a check for the fee made out to Fun-Nominal Events. No space will be considered reserved until payment is received. For more information, call 484-239-4925 or email De**@fu***************.com.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.