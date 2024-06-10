Attend an Open House at Lehigh Valley Humane Society

The Lehigh Valley Humane Society (LVHS) will host an open house on Friday, June 28, 2024, to allow members of the community to learn more about the organization and the services it provides.

The Lehigh Valley Humane Society (LVHS) will host an open house on Friday, June 28, 2024, to allow members of the community to learn more about the organization and the services it provides. The event will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. at LVHS, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.

On-site food trucks will include Bananarama and Paranormal Pizza. There will also be vendors and giveaways during the open house, and attendees will be able to learn more about the Humane Society’s affordable pet adoptions and other pet-centric programs.

To learn more about the Lehigh Valley Humane Society (LVHS) and other upcoming events, visit LehighValleyHumaneSociety.org.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.