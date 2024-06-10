ArtsQuest Plans Exclusive 4th of July Fireworks Party

The ArtsQuest Fourth of July Fireworks Party is for guests 21 and older, who will have exclusive access to the Musikfest Café and the Wind Creek Deck for a front row seat for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration starting at 7 p.m.​

If you’re hoping for a memorable Independence Day featuring a great view of fireworks, ArtsQuest has a special party planned in Bethlehem which fans of pyrotechnics won’t want to miss. The ArtsQuest Fourth of July Fireworks Party is for guests 21 and older, who will have exclusive access to the Musikfest Café and the Wind Creek Deck for a front row seat for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration starting at 7 p.m.​

Tickets to the party are $69 per person and include a summer buffet featuring Fourth of July favorites. Each guest will also receive a drink ticket good for beer or wine, and non-alcoholic drinks will be complimentary throughout the night. Guests will also have access to the Musikfest Café’s stocked cash bar. A live band will perform at the venue from 7 to 8:30 p.m.​ For the buffet menu and other information, and to purchase tickets, visit SteelStacks.org.

“The Wind Creek Deck is among the best–if not THE best–places to watch Bethlehem’s fireworks,” said Ryan Hill, ArtsQuest Senior Director of Programming, in a news release. “We’re looking forward to hosting this fun exclusive party so that people can enjoy the 4th in style!”​

On Independence Day, the SteelStacks campus will also host food vendors and live musical performances on Air Products Town Square and the Levitt Pavilion stage. Visit the Steelstacks website for further details.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.