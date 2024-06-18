Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Bucks County

Cooling centers are being opened throughout the county to help residents escape the high temperatures, which are expected to last for at least the next five days.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Bucks County from 10 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday evening. Cooling centers are being opened throughout the county to help residents escape the high temperatures, which are expected to last for at least the next five days.

County officials said most of the cooling centers will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The cooling centers in upper Bucks County will be located at Palisades Middle School Library, 4170 Durham Road, Kintnersville, where it will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and be closed on Saturday; Quakertown Masonic Lodge, 501 W. Broad St., Quakertown; and Riegelsville Borough Hall, 615 Easton Road, Riegelsville. Other cooling centers will be located in Fairless Hills, Warminster, Morrisville, Bristol and Bensalem.

Officials said the county’s senior and homeless populations in the county will be especially vulnerable to heat-related illness during the heat wave. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke can easily occur when temperatures reach the upper 90s, and the current forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week throughout southeastern Pennsylvania.

Bucks County generally issues an Excessive Heat Warning when the National Weather Service forecasts daytime temperatures will reach 95 degrees by 11 a.m. on two or more consecutive days, or when heat indexes will reach 100 degrees on any given day.​

The county’s news release noted that senior centers will also be open and available to residents 55 and over.

Municipalities and nonprofit organizations that may be interested in participating in this cooling center program in the future should contact Bucks County Emergency Services at 215-340-8700 for further details.

