Lehigh Valley Braces for ‘Dangerous’ Heat Wave

A heat advisory is currently in effect for Northampton, Lehigh and Bucks counties through 6 a.m. Wednesday, and an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning through Saturday evening, when temperatures approaching 100 degrees could challenge record highs for those dates.​

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas this week due to anticipated high temperatures they say will be “dangerously hot.”​

A heat advisory is currently in effect for Northampton, Lehigh and Bucks counties through 6 a.m. Wednesday, and an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning through Saturday evening, when temperatures approaching 100 degrees could challenge record highs for those dates.​

In a statement accompanying the June 16 NWS advisory, meteorologists said the heat wave “is forecast to worsen as the week goes on…peaking late in the week and into the weekend.”​

“These early season heat events combined with the prolonged nature of it may cause an increase in heat related impacts such heat illnesses or on heat sensitive infrastructure,” the statement noted.​

The latest NWS forecast for Allentown predicts highs in the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs of 97, 99 and 97, respectively, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With higher relative humidity also in the forecast, those temperatures could feel more like temperatures over 100 degrees, a special statement by the NWS said.​

The area has not experienced a severe heat wave in recent years, so residents may be unprepared for the extreme heat. Public safety officials are reminding people to take it easy, particularly if they are elderly or have health conditions that could make them more vulnerable to suffering a heat-related illness.​

Public swimming pools, like the Hellertown and Fountain Hill pools, will likely be jammed this week, as will swimming beaches at lakes throughout the region and beaches up and down the Jersey Shore.

For those unable to escape to a beach or pool, work will continue. Anyone working or spending significant time outside should be sure to drink lots of non-alcoholic liquids and take frequent breaks in the shade if possible.​

Officials are also advising residents to stay in air conditioning spaces and to check on relatives and neighbors, particularly if they live alone or may be susceptible to being overcome by the heat. Residents should also continue to monitor the latest weather forecasts for updates on the developing heat wave.

For those seeking to cool off at a local swimming pool, the Hellertown Pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting. The Fountain Hill Pool is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. More information about the Hellertown Pool may be found here.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.