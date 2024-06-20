Local Music Festival to Raise Funds for Forest’s Preservation

Citizens for Responsible Development-LST (CRT-LST) will host the second annual Save the Forest Music Festival on Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Heller-Wagner Grist Mill, 150 W. Walnut Street in Hellertown.

The festival is being held by the nonprofit 501(c)3 CRT-LST and will be hosted by the nonprofit 501(c)3 Hellertown Historical Society (HHS), which maintains the the historic grist mill and other buildings, as well as raises awareness about the community’s heritage. All proceeds will go toward CRT-LST’s efforts to protect 275 wooded acres in Lower Saucon Township from landfill development.

The festival will feature live music from four bands–Avilion, the Funk Nuggets, Steel Moon and Hatter–as well as a kids’ corral with live animals and craft activities, exhibits by local rescue and conservation groups, a plant and bake sale, and more. Tickets are now on sale on Eventbrite for a discounted price of $25 per person or $40 per couple. Tickets will be $30 per person at the gate. (Children under 12 are free.)

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to the festival for outdoor seating.

For more information about Citizens for Responsible Development-LST, visit LSTLandfillExpansion.org or the group’s Facebook page. For more information about the festival and the bands that will be performing, visit the Eventbrite page.

