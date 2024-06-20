Northampton Co. Surveying Residents on Housing Needs

The purpose of the confidential survey–which is released every five years–is to ensure that a comprehensive plan the county will be preparing about impediments to fair housing reflects the needs of the community.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

In compliance with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations, the Northampton County Department of Community and Economic Development is distributing a survey in an effort to help the county better understand the needs of residents in need of housing assistance. The county is classified as an entitlement urban county under HUD’s Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships and Emergency Solutions Grants programs.​

The purpose of the confidential survey–which is released every five years–is to ensure that a comprehensive plan the county will be preparing about impediments to fair housing reflects the needs of the community.

Officials said the survey will “serve as a critical roadmap for assessing the county’s needs and priorities in supporting the low—and moderate-income residents of the region.​”

“We thank Northampton County residents in advance for their time and consideration in participating in this survey,” said County Executive Lamont G. McClure. “Your input will be pivotal to our current efforts in creating more affordable housing solutions as we shape the future of our county’s development and strategic planning.”

Click here to take the survey.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.