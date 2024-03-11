$1.2M in State Funding to Help Build Affordable Housing in Northampton Co.

Government and nongovernmental agencies advocating for more affordable housing in Northampton County are set to receive more than $1.2 million in state funding.

The housing will be built with funding help from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program, state Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) said last week.

“We are at a crucial need for affordable housing in the Lehigh Valley,” Miller said in a news release. “So many of our residents are struggling to afford their mortgage and rent payments. I am proud to bring this money home to address this ongoing concern.”

“As the fastest growing region in the commonwealth, we are struggling to keep up with the demand for housing,” he added. “So many people are recognizing what a great place the Lehigh Valley is to live, but we need to be able to accommodate our residents of all incomes.”

In a separate news release Monday, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure shared more information about the project toward which the funding will be allocated.

Along with the Northampton County Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED), McClure said the award of a $1,220,374 Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) grant will be used toward building affordable housing at the site of the former Glendon Hotel, in partnership with Community Action Lehigh Valley (CALV).

WFMZ reported Monday that five housing units are slated to be built at the site, which is near the Lehigh River south of Easton and was home to a derelict former inn and bar.

“It is increasingly difficult for middle- to lower-income workers to buy or rent housing in their work areas,” McClure said. “This is partly due to wages not keeping up with increasing living costs but also due to the limited supply of affordable housing in our region. This funding will support housing options for working people who need it most.”

HOME is a federal program. Funds from it can be used to address “critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment,” the release said.

DCED receives HOME program funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The state is set to receive nearly $12 million in HOME program funds, which will be allocated to projects in 20 different counties, Miller’s office said.

