Springtime Amphibian Migration Closes Road

Northampton County has announced a road closure through April 29 that will help protect migrating amphibians.

The spring breeding season is underway and tiny amphibians may be crossing the road in front of you. That’s why the Northampton County Parks and Recreation Division has announced a closure of Institute Drive in the Totts Gap Conservation Area in Upper Mount Bethel Township for several weeks.

According to a county news release, a half-mile section of Institute Drive is expected to be closed through Monday, April 29 to “allow for amphibian migrations to breeding pools without the risk of being hit by vehicle tires.”

“Recommendations from the County’s Minsi Lake Corridor Greenway & Stewardship plan highlight the need to protect critical landscapes,” said county Superintendent of Parks & Recreation Bryan Cope. “This temporary closure is a major step in the ongoing efforts to provide sustainable conservation practices.”

The woodlands on either side of the closed road are home to “the largest concentration of natural seasonal pools” in the state, and some of the species of amphibians that call these pools home are listed as threatened or endangered, the release noted. Drivers navigating other roads throughout the area–particularly during nighttime rainy weather–can do their part to help protect amphibians crossing roads by slowing down and proceeding with caution.

For more information on springtime amphibian migrations and how motorists can help protect them in their travels, visit the Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center website.

