Dental Assisting Program Offers Path to New Career

Looking for a new career? Northampton Community College’s (NCC) six-week Dental Assisting Program is designed to prepare participants for exactly that. The program provides students with the skills needed to become valuable members of a dental health team, while also ensuring they have the interpersonal and technical skills needed to provide effective care to patients.

Classes cover instrument, material and equipment preparation; client assessment and education; and how to help prepare patients for appointments. Students will also participate in a clinical externship arranged by the college to gain valuable hands-on experience before they enter the workforce.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NCC Dental Assisting program are encouraged to attend a free information session which will be held Monday, March 25 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Fowler Family Southside Center in Bethlehem. The six-week program will begin June 3.

For questions, please call 610-332-6585 or email he********@no*********.edu. To register or learn more about the program, visit www.northampton.edu/dental-assisting.

