L. Saucon Culvert Replacement Project Under Way

In Lower Saucon Township, officials are getting a jump start on the season famous for its abundance of orange road cones with a project that officially began on Monday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

It’s almost spring, and that means road work season in Pennsylvania is right around the corner.

In Lower Saucon Township, officials are getting a jump start on the season famous for its abundance of orange road cones with a project that officially began on Monday.

The project involves the replacement of an aged culvert on Reading Drive near Creek View Road, about three-tenths of a mile west of Rt. 412.

According to information shared by the township last week, the culvert replacement will result in temporary daytime road closures on weekdays only through Thursday, March 28.

However, starting Tuesday April 2, Reading Drive in the area of the culvert will be fully closed until the replacement project is completed.

Detour signs will be in place during that time, and a project update will be provided in mid-April, the township announcement indicated.

To receive updates on township road closures and other information, sign up to receive the township’s email notifications at LowerSauconTownship.org.