Cub Scout Pack 319 held its annual Crossing Over Ceremony at First UCC in Hellertown on Saturday, March 2.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Cub Scout Pack 319 held its annual Crossing Over Ceremony at First UCC in Hellertown on Saturday, March 2.

The event celebrates pack scouts’ advancement and is attended by family members.

Saucon Source congratulates all who crossed over to a new chapter!

Note: The photos below were contributed by Pack 319.