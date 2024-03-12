Discover Literary Treasures at BAPL’s Book Sale Extravaganza

Whether you’re a fiction fan, a lover of nonfiction or someone looking for children’s books, the BAPL Book Sale promises to have something for everyone and is an opportunity to help support the library.

Looking for some bargain books? Then plan to head over to the Bethlehem Area Public Library (BAPL), which will host its BAPL Book Sale Extravaganza on Wednesday, March 20 and Saturday, March 23. As usual, the sale will feature thousands of gently used books from across all genres priced at only $1, and will be a wonderful opportunity to stock up early–and save–on summer reading materials.

Whether you’re a fiction fan, a lover of nonfiction or someone looking for children’s books, the BAPL Book Sale promises to have something for everyone and is an opportunity to help support the library.

“Transform your home library without breaking the bank!” said BAPL Executive Director Josh Berk. “Join us for a day of literary adventure and find your next great read at a fraction of the cost.”

In addition to one dollar adult books, children’s books will be on sale for 25 cents to $1 each. The sale will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in the Main Library, which is located at 11 W. Church St., Bethlehem.

For questions about donating to the sale, or for further information, email af*****@ba**.org, call 484-777-9031 or visit BAPL.org or the library calendar page for the book sale.

