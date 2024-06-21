Excessive Heat Warning Extended in Bucks County

An excessive heat warning has been extended through Sunday, June 23, as temperatures in the 90s are expected to continue through the weekend in Bucks County, officials said Friday afternoon.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

An excessive heat warning has been extended through Sunday, June 23, as temperatures in the 90s are expected to continue through the weekend in Bucks County, officials said Friday afternoon.

The warning covers all of Bucks County, where cooling centers have been opened for residents experiencing homelessness or who lack access to air conditioning.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of around 95 Saturday and Sunday, with peak heat indexes of up to 100 degrees both days.

The county’s nine cooling centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., though some may have reduced hours over the weekend. The cooling center at Riegelsville Borough Hall will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Another cooling center at the Quakertown Masonic Lodge in Quakertown will be open both days. The other cooling centers are located in Bensalem, Bristol, Morrisville, Warminster and Fairless Hills.

To stay safe during this heat wave, residents should hydrate by drinking plenty of water, dress in light-colored clothing and try to avoid spending prolonged periods of time outside when temperatures are at their highest.

Senior centers throughout Bucks County are also open daily and available to residents 55 and over, officials said.

Bucks County generally issues an Excessive Heat Warning when the National Weather Service forecasts daytime temperatures will reach 95 degrees by 11 a.m. on two or more consecutive days, or when heat indexes will reach 100 degrees on any given day. Currently, a National Weather Service heat advisory and excessive heat watch are both in effect for the region through Sunday.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.