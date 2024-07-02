Thieves Targeting Specific Vehicles, Palmer Police Say

An uptick in the number of thefts of specific types of vehicles has prompted Palmer Township Police to issue a warning to the owners of those vehicles, amid concerns that car thieves are targeting them by copying key fob signals.

The vehicles that are among the most targeted by thieves include Jeeps and Dodge Chargers, Challengers, Durangos and Rams, with the sport trim models Scatpack, SRT, Hellcat, Hellcat Redeye, Trackhawk and TRX “currently (among) the top targeted stolen vehicles in the United States,” police said in a Crimewatch post Tuesday.​

According to police, thieves will watch for these types of vehicles, follow their owners home and then use sophisticated equipment to override the cars’ electronic systems.

“Car thieves now have the ability to program replica keys by using key fob programming devices that they bring with them,” they said.

In their Crimewatch post, police explained how car thieves can access and hijack a key fob signal without ever entering someone’s home.​

They also provided links to devices that can be purchased specifically to help prevent thieves from making replica keys.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.