2 Hospitalized After Driver Strikes Pedestrian, Store in Palmer

Two people were hospitalized following an accident near Easton Monday in which a driver struck a pedestrian and then a pillar in front of a grocery store.​

Palmer Township Police said they were dispatched to the Giant store at 801 S. 25th St. at 11:16 a.m. for the crash, in which they said a female driver accelerated through the store’s parking lot and struck an 18-year-old pedestrian before hitting the building.​

“The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries,” police said. “The driver was entrapped and was extricated by Palmer Fire. She was then transported to a local hospital with moderate to severe injuries.”​

Police said “It appears that the cause of the crash was either mechanical or driver error, as the driver was not impaired or distracted.”​

The police department’s summary of the accident published on Crimewatch did not provide the age of the driver, but included a photo of the crash scene.

The Giant remained open, as the Palmer Township Codes Department found no structural damage to it, police said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Palmer Township Police Department.

