4th of July Holiday Means Adjustments for Fountain Hill Residents

Fountain Hill residents are being advised of a change to municipal services and the closure of amenities due to the Fourth of July.

Residents whose trash is normally scheduled for collection on Thursday have been notified that it will instead be collected on Friday, July 5, because of the Independence Day holiday. Borough residents whose garbage is normally collected on Friday will instead have it collected on Saturday, July 6.​

The borough also announced that the Fountain Hill Pool and its Park Program will be closed for the holiday on Thursday.​

After being closed the last two summers, the renovated borough swimming pool opened last month.​

Some residents expressed disappointment that it would be closed for the holiday in the Facebook group Complainers of Fountain Hill.



Most other municipal pools in the area will be open on July 4.

The City of Allentown has declared the holiday a Free Pool Day for residents at Mack Pool, which is located at 1901 Mack Blvd. According to a July 3 post on the city’s Facebook page, the pool will admit residents free of charge as capacity allows between noon and 7 p.m. Non-residents will pay regular rates of admission.

