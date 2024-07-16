Excessive Heat Warning Issued in Bucks County

Cooling centers are open in upper, central and lower Bucks County Tuesday and Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning through Wednesday, July 17 has been issued by Bucks County officials due to the forecast for high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indexes of up to 106 degrees.

As a result, cooling centers are open in upper, central and lower Bucks County Tuesday and Wednesday.

In upper Bucks County, cooling centers are available at Quakertown Masonic Lodge, 501 W. Broad St., Quakertown, and Riegelsville Borough Hall, 615 Easton Road, Riegelsville. The Quakertown cooling center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Riegelsville cooling center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents 55 and older are also eligible to use Bucks County senior centers as cooling centers. A full list of senior center locations is available on the Bucks County website.

Cooling centers can also be used by homeless residents, who are typically more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses during the summer months.

Bucks County officials generally issue an excessive heat warning whenever highs are expected to reach 95 on two or more consecutive days or if the heat index is forecast to reach 100 on any given day.

Municipalities and nonprofit agencies interested in participating in the cooling center program in the future can contact Bucks County Emergency Services at 215-340-8700.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.