Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Eastern PA, NJ

Another excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Lehigh, Northampton and upper Bucks Counties, along with other parts of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 17. The warning has been issued because heat index values ranging from 101 to 106 degrees will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses occurring.

Residents are being advised to stay hydrated, use air conditioning if possible and take extra precautions when spending longer periods of time outside. Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activity to the early morning or evening hours are two of the tips that were shared in a NWS statement Sunday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also recommends taking frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for those who work outside. Anyone who is overcome by heat should be moved to a cool location, and medical help should be sought by calling 911 if symptoms of a heat-related illness are observed.

An excessive heat watch is also in effect for Wednesday, when heat indexes of up to 104 are possible.​

Residents should monitor local weather forecasts and news reports for updates on this latest heat wave.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.