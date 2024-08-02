Bucks Co. Community College to Host Culinary Program Info. Session

Prospective Bucks County Community College students who want to learn more about the school’s culinary arts and baking and pastry programs as well as what skills are most in demand in today’s culinary industry can register for a free online information session.

The BCCC information session will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The event will allow attendees to learn about the degree and certificate options available in the culinary arts and baking and pastry arts programs at BCCC as well as how they prepare individuals to compete for entry-level positions in restaurants, bakeries, lodging, catering, institutional food service or hospitality management.

Registration is required for the Zoom session, during which program staff will be available to answer questions and offer guidance. For further information, contact Program Coordinator John Angeline at jo***********@bu***.edu.​

