DUI Checkpoint Set for Northampton County

Pennsylvania State Police Troop M, which is headquartered in Bethlehem, has announced that it will conduct a DUI checkpoint somewhere in Northampton County this weekend.

In a news release Wednesday, police said troopers will systematically stop drivers at the checkpoint in order to briefly observe them for any signs of possible impairment due to the consumption of alcohol and/or drugs.​ The news release also detailed the penalties for drivers who refuse to stop at or attempt to flee from a DUI checkpoint.

Troop M includes the Bethlehem, Belfast, Fogelsville, Dublin and Trevose barracks. Troopers assigned to the unit patrol Bucks, Northampton and Lehigh counties.

