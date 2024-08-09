See ‘Barbie’ Under the Stars in Hopewell Park

The Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Upper Saucon Township will present a final Upper Saucon movie night on Friday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Hopewell Park Rose Garden in Center Valley.​

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Upper Saucon Township will present a final Upper Saucon movie night on Friday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Hopewell Park Rose Garden in Center Valley.​

The final featured film in this year’s Movies Under the Stars series will be ‘Barbie’ (2023, PG-13).

Activities and dessert vendors will be available starting at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.

The event is free for the community to attend.

Attendees are should bring blankets and chairs for seating on the grass in the park, which is located at 4622 W. Hopewell Road, Center Valley.



Follow the chamber’s Facebook event for the movie night for updates.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.