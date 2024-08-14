PennDOT to Host Northampton Co. Job Fair

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning a job fair in Easton to fill multiple job openings it has in Northampton County.

According to a PennDOT news release, available positions include CDL operator, Auto & Diesel mechanic, and clerk. The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the PennDOT Northampton County office, 3300 Freemansburg Ave. in Easton. Interviews will be held and job offers will be made, the release said.

All applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume, and CDL operators should also bring their current driver’s license and medical card.

PennDOT district and county employees will be on hand at the job fair to answer questions and help with the application process.

For more information, and to view available positions, visit Employment.pa.gov.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.