Silver Creek Landscaping: A Homegrown Hellertown Business

If you’re looking for someone to cut your grass, mulch your beds or help you design a new look for your yard, Silver Creek Landscaping and Bobby Yovish want to help you achieve those goals by earning your business.

Owner Bobby Yovish–a 2020 Saucon Valley High School graduate and former Panther football player and wrestler–has an old-school work ethic, outgoing personality and commitment to quality that is impressive at any age.

Yovish began working in landscaping while he was in high school–where he studied entrepreneurship–cutting grass for neighbors when the Covid pandemic began.

“I started building it up,” he said of the business he has since grown through word of mouth and relationships with other local businesses. One such business is Betterscapes, with whom he has a client referral partnership.

“That’s what really jump-started the company,” he said during a recent interview.

With Silver Creek Landscaping, Yovish specializes in weekly lawn care services, custom landscaping design and installation, fall and spring cleanups, mulching, planting, trimming and foliage removal. The business is also growing a reputation for its top-notch drainage and excavating work, as well as snow removal in the wintertime.

Yovish provides free estimates and examples of his high-quality work are featured on the Silver Creek Landscaping website.

Yovish’s girlfriend, Alyssa, is an accounting undergraduate student at Kutztown who’s helping him grow the business by handling all of the bookkeeping as well as managing expenses.

In addition to Alyssa, his mom and dad have encouraged him to follow his dreams as a young entrepreneur.

“Both of my parents have been very positive and supportive of the business,” he said.

For lawn care customers, Yovish has a 10-mile radius around Hellertown. Other jobs he accepts as long as they’re not further than a 20- to 30-minute drive from the Saucon Valley area. And if the project he was one he can’t take, he will generally refer the customer to another local business with whom he has a relationship.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit,” Yovish said of his business.

For more information about the services Silver Creek Landscaping can provide, visit their website, email Yovish at yo***************@gm***.com or call 484-838-9693.

Examples of Silver Creek Landscaping’s recent projects appear below (credit: SilverCreekLandscapingLLC.com).