PennDOT Unveils 2024 Paint the Plow Program for Students

Students from east central Pennsylvania are being invited to participate in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s annual Paint the Plow program; an initiative designed to creatively promote winter driving safety.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Students from east central Pennsylvania are being invited to participate in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s annual Paint the Plow program; an initiative designed to creatively promote winter driving safety.

The program challenges high school students from PennDOT District 5 to paint an original mural on a PennDOT snowplow blade while incorporating a designated statewide safety theme. This year’s theme, “Use your reason when it’s freezin’,” is intended to remind motorists to practice caution when driving in winter months by avoiding distractions, impairment and aggressive driving, and always wearing a seat belt.

The nine-year-old Paint the Plow program has grown to include most of the state’s 67 counties. Students from public and private high schools are welcome to participate, but their school officials must submit an application to regional PennDOT coordinator Sean Brown. Each county has its own set of plow delivery and pickup dates. District 5 includes Northampton, Lehigh, Berks, Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties.

To learn more about the program, including eligibility requirements and guidelines, visit Penndot.pa.gov/PaintthePlow.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.