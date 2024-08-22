PennDOT Job Fair to Include Interviews, Job Offers

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair in Allentown on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and anyone with an interest in a career with PennDOT is encouraged to attend.

According to a PennDOT news release, the job fair will be held at their Lehigh County office at 1712 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include onsite interviews with job offers.

District and county employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.​

All applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume. CDL operators should also bring their current driver’s license and medical card. Potential applicants can view PennDOT’s current job openings online.

